Nashville notes: Chris Stapleton goes Double Diamond + Vince Gill's summer tour

Chris Stapleton's version of "Tennessee Whiskey" has just been certified Double Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. It's the first country song ever to move 20 million units.

Vince Gill launches his 14-city 50 Years from Home Tour June 18 in Orlando, Florida. It's set to wrap with six nights at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium in July and August.

If you missed Brandon Lake performing his top-25 hit, "Hard Fought Hallelujah," on Good Morning America, you can check out his performance online.

