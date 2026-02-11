Nashville notes: Behind the scenes with Eric Church + Flatland Cavalry's 'Work of Heart'

You can go behind the scenes with Eric Church for The Making of 'Evangeline vs. The Machine: Comes Alive' (Concert Film + Soundtrack) in a new YouTube video. The IMAX film opens Wednesday and returns to theaters on Saturday.

Jackson Dean will headline the eighth annual Live in the Vineyard Goes Country April 21-23 in Napa Valley, California. The Marcus King Band, Wade Bowen, Cody Canada, Frankie Ballard, Sunny Sweeney, Zach John King and more will play as well.

Flatland Cavalry's fifth studio album, Work of Heart, is set to arrive March 27, featuring their debut radio single, "Never Comin' Back."

