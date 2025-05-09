From namesake dogs to ACM honors, Alan Jackson continues to sing

Alan Jackson took home the inaugural ACM Alan Jackson lifetime achievement award at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards, named after him and given in recognition for his "outstanding achievements and enduring legacy in country music."

The Georgia native delivered an emotional performance of his 2003 greatest hit "Remember When," nearly four years after he revealed in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease or CMT. The genetic condition affects sensory and motor nerves and can cause neuropathy or nerve damage that leads to symptoms such as pain, weakness, sensory or motor problems, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"It's quite an honor. A few years ago, one of my fans named their dog after me and I thought that was something but then, this is just really, amazing," Jackson said in his acceptance speech.

"I came to Nashville with a paper sack full of songs and a crazy dream. And, all these years later, I'm standing here, receiving such an honor like this, it's just mind-blowing," he added.

Alan still has at least one more date on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. He's set to take the stage May 17 in Milwaukee.

