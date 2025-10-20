My Kinda Saturday Night Tour proves Luke Combs is a global superstar

(Courtesy Luke Combs/Sacks & Co.)

Luke Combs is so popular around the world, he has to add more shows to his international tour.

Nine concerts immediately sold when tickets went on sale for the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour on Friday, including stops in London, Toronto and Amsterdam.

Now he's adding three more: a second night at both Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau and Edinburgh's Scottish Gas Murrayfield, plus a third, final night at London's Wembley Stadium.

Presales for the new concerts start Thursday, before remaining tickets go on sale to the public on Friday.

