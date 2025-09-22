'Mr. Christmas' Brett Eldredge books holiday tour

Brett Eldredge will kick off his Glow Live Tour with three shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 28.

The 12-date holiday run includes stops in Chicago, St. Louis, New York and Detroit, before wrapping Dec. 20 in Boston.

“If I could convince you of one thing in my life, it would be to come to a GLOW show," Brett says. "It’s become a timeless holiday tradition, and you will leave brighter than you came in—I can promise you that!”

Comedian Steven Rogers will open before Brett showcases songs from his three holiday albums, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), Glow and Mr. Christmas.

Presales start Tuesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

