Movies and TV shows casting this week in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio using listings from Casting Networks.

PeopleImages // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting this week in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio and which roles they're looking to fill, using listings from Casting Networks. Read on to see what is filming in your area and could be your breakout role.

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Goodlucks Stl

- Project type: theatre

- Roles:

-- Lynne the Publicist ($200 flat rate)

-- Daughter to the Goodlucks ($200 flat rate)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the theatre production here

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Casting Darling

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Actor (pay not available)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Singles Ready for Love, Risk, and Real Connection

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Voiceover Narrator ($300/day)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Sixth Avenue Saints

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Deli Man Raj (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

-- Mr. Bonanno (Scale Modified Low Budget Scale)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Japanese Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Toshiko ($250/day )

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Lucky Dog Tv Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

-- Military Family in San Antonio Who Want to Adopt a Dog (pay not available)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Finding Love

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

-- Singles (TBD)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the documentary here

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Treveyon Henderson's Story

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- College Treveyon Henderson ($650/day + travel/lodging + 10%)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Carl Jackson's the Judgement

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Jenny (200 a day)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Vampir

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

-- Robert (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Us Army Captain (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Laura (SAG Scale + 10% or on a flat deal)

-- Colonel Harker (Flat deal or negotiable)

- Casting: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here