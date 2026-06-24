Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'Texas Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eli Rayne (lead, male, 40-45)

--- Trinity Falls (lead, female, 35-41)

- Roles pay up to: $17,500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Full Circle'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mateo Duarte (lead, male, 16-25)

--- Maria/Mateo's Mother (supporting, female, 35-55)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 30-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Tail Light'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ben (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Anna (day player, female, 21-30)

--- Noah (lead, male, 21-30)

- Roles pay up to: $160

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Rhythm of Violence'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Romero (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Tye (supporting, male, 21-30)

--- Bishop (supporting, male, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $500

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Last Woman'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Michael (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Daniel (lead, male, 25-35)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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DIOS, Eddie Guerrero Merchandise Short Film

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eddie Guerrero, Double (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Gory Guerrero (supporting, male, 50-65)

--- Eddie Guerreo, Child (supporting, male, 10-15)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Dade Massacre'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Major Francis L. Dade (lead, male, 40-50)

--- Osceola (lead, male, 28-35)

--- Private Ransom Clark (lead, male, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $1,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Untitled Friendship Feature Film

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Young Sara (lead, female, 6-12)

--- Young Sarah (lead, female, 6-12)

- Roles pay up to: $1,514

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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New Dating Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles With A Secret (real people, 21-37)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'Friends with Biases'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Politically Open Americans (real people, 21-55)

- Roles pay up to: $1,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the documentary series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.