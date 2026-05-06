Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Raleigh.

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Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'All For Love'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Monica (day player, 40)

--- Aiesha (day player, 40-44)

--- Fred (day player, 60-69)

- Roles pay up to: $801

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'Backtrack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Marcus Reyes (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sofia Bennett (lead, female, 18-28)

--- Lily Mercer (supporting, female, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $1,000

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'No Big Deal'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Anya (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Gene (lead, male, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Sitting with God'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Henry (lead, male, 13-17)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Spotlight'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Rosemary (Rose) (lead, female, 30-37)

--- Stage Hand (background / extra, 18+)

--- Background Extra (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Seventh Valley'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ella (lead, female, 20-29)

--- Mia (supporting, female, 25-35)

--- Jay (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the short film here

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'Seventeen Cigarettes'

- Project type: student film

- Roles:

--- Evan's Mom (supporting, female, 30-60)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: San Antonio

- Learn more about the student film here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Couples Competition Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Engaged Couples (real people, 21-35)

- Roles pay up to: $1,750

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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Nationwide Game Show

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Game Show Contestants (real people, all genders, 18-60)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Ladybugz' Pilot

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Fiona The Secretary (supporting, female, 22-29)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Lyonesse Trilogy: Salt Kiss, Honey Cut, Bitter Burn'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Mark Trevena (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Tristan Thomas (lead, male, 20-25)

--- Isolde Laurence (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $20,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Pack Rat'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Noah (lead, male, 30-35)

--- Charlene (lead, female, 25-30)

--- Quincy (supporting, 40-50)

- Roles pay up to: $14,388

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.