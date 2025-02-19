Movies and TV shows casting in San Antonio

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in San Antonio, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Visitor'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Ivan (lead, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Planet of the Weenies'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Assassin (lead, 18-100)

--- Ellie (The Dog) (voiceover, 18-100)

--- Victim1 (background extra, male, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $13

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Comedy Web Series'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Frat Bro with Humor (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Ed Rock'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (lead, 18-27)

--- Donnie (lead, male, 24-28)

--- Kenny (supporting, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.