Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Ram (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'The Undercurrent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kayla (supporting, female, 22-29)

--- Detective Mason (supporting, male, 35-45)

--- Dante (supporting, male, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Midnight Snack'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Store Clerk (supporting, 18-100)

--- Barney (supporting, male, 35-55)

--- Hobo (supporting, male, 35-75)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Last Light'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sophia (lead, female, 18-30)

--- John (supporting, male, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Last Light,' Crew'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hair and Makeup Artist (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Little More, A Little Less'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 20-27)

--- Aiden (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'In 5 Minutes'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- BTS Cinematographer (crew)

--- Mum (Chinese Descent) (background extra, female, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Submission'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jennifer Johnson (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Leya (supporting, female, 18-25)

--- Dr. Sinha (supporting, female, 35-50)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Five Facts About the Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Wife (supporting, female, 23-35)

--- Husband (supporting, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Canva

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'It's Crazy Out There,' DP'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Director Of Photography (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $45

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'A Tale of Two'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hugo (supporting, male, 35-50)

--- Sable (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

'Malo'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Camera Operator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.