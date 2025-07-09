Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting in Boston.

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Girls Night Out'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)

--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

--- Jason (supporting, male, 18-25)

--- Yolanda (day player, female, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Los Plantas'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)

--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Multiplayer'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Tatiana Gomez (lead, female, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Ballo 2025'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- MakeUp Artist/Hair Artist (crew)

--- Sound Operator/Engineer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Actor (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Esperanza'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Whitney (day player, female, 29-35)

--- Trey (day player, male, 35-45)

--- Mike (day player, 45-60)

- Average hourly rate: $62

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'SavageShawnTv'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- On Screen Talent (, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

--- Max (lead, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Progeny,' Lead Roles - Nationwide Casting'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $37

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'My Son Lorenzo'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mike (lead, male, 20-30)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Limelight With a Limp'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $63

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas; San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

