Movies and TV shows casting in Houston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Houston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'The Caste of Beula'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Cinematographer (crew)

--- Ari Jones (supporting, female, 32-40)

--- Tangle Webb (supporting, female, 27-35)

- Average hourly rate: $58

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Wings'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sorel (lead, male, 20-50)

--- Woman 1 (background extra, female, 18-60)

--- Detective Harlow (lead, male, 30-50)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Deadly Sins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joseph Cline (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Sarah Mitchell (lead, female, 18-28)

--- James Mitchell (lead, male, 28-48)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Will You Please Join a Sorority?!'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Kris (supporting, 35-65)

--- Tammy (supporting, female, 28-50)

--- Tina (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Chase Love Unscripted'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Character Stand In (other, 21-65)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Dating Reality Show'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Talking Taron'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Talking Taron (lead, male, 25-50)

--- Madison Money (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Sizzlin' Sam (supporting, male, 35-60)

- Average hourly rate: $10

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Having Kids For The Wrong Reasons'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Belle (lead, female, 35-45)

--- Chuck (lead, male, 18-25)

--- Deveon (supporting, male, 20-33)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Scaries'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Chesterberry John (day player, male, 60-100)

--- Juan Carlos (day player, male, 35-50)

--- Chesterberry John's Widow (day player, female, 60-100)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Sincerley Brad'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Brad Sr. (supporting, male, 50-65)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Girl With No Talent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Steve Cam (supporting, male, 35-45)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Without a Cost'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Video Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Kathryn Cade'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mr. Durond (supporting, male, 50-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas; San Antonio, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'One Note'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Teacher (background extra, female, 30-50)

--- Amara Davis (lead, female, 7-10)

--- Mrs. Davis (supporting, female, 30-40)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas; Killeen, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.