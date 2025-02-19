Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Pinch Me'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Isabelle (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Emile (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Billie (supporting, female, 21-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Everywhere The Signs'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 30-45)

--- Diego (supporting, male, 30-45)

--- Mike (supporting, male, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Division'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Charles Lassiter (lead, male, 21-35)

--- Kim Ryan (lead, female, 21-35)

--- Bill Mason (supporting, male, 45-65)

- Average hourly rate: $19

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Static'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Martin (supporting, male, 18-30)

--- Erin (lead, female, 18-40)

--- Sarah (supporting, female, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Falling Darkly'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Gabriel (lead, male, 28-38)

--- Amy (supporting, female, 28-38)

--- Amanda Russell (day player, female, 18-24)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Aging Cast'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Derek (supporting, male, 25-35)

--- Taylor (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Doll House'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mordecai (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Camèlia (lead, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Change Grief: Navigating Loss & Transformation'

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Narrator, Voice Over (voiceover, female, 25-50)

--- Colorist (crew)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the documentary here

'Malo'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Camera Operator (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Austin, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Painting the Lake'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Potently Eloquent'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

- Average hourly rate: $150

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Fear' Short Film'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- POLICE OFFICER (supporting, male, 30-65)

--- KELSEY (supporting, female, 20-40)

--- MASKED MAN (supporting, 18-45)

- Average hourly rate: $75

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

'Prior Bad Acts' & 'The Subway Jury,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Public Defender Emily Ann (lead, female, 23-28)

--- Editor (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $100

- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Five Facts About the Moon'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Wife (supporting, female, 23-35)

--- Husband (supporting, male, 23-40)

- Average hourly rate: $50

- Casting locations: Houston, Texas

- Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.