Movies and TV shows casting in Austin

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Austin, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'Los Plantas'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Angel (lead, male, 27-40)
--- Manuel (supporting, male, 50-100)
- Average hourly rate: $31
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Limelight With a Limp'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Tiffany (supporting, female, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: $63
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Girls Night Out'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Jade (lead, female, 18-25)
--- Cape (lead, male, 25-35)
--- Amy (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Pace Yourself'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Extra (background extra, 18-80)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Good Night'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Talya Levine (lead, female, 11-12)
--- Noam Levine (supporting, female, 14-16)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Barbershop'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Crew (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $69
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
'Jāti'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Henry (supporting, male, 25-35)
--- Patrick (supporting, male, 35-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'My Son Lorenzo'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Mike (lead, male, 20-30)
- Average hourly rate: $18
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Social Cues'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Director/DP (crew)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Austin, Texas
- Learn more about the documentary series here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $75
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Viral and Wild'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Director/Producer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Snowdrift Summer'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Beatrice "B" (lead, female, 20-30)
--- Mike (lead, male, 23-30)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Dallas, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
'Capture'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Old Cop (lead, male, 30-50)
--- Jay (lead, male, 21-27)
--- Teddy (Supporting) (lead, male, 21-27)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: San Antonio, Texas
- Learn more about the short film here
