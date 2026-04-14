Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for boys of the 1990s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration.

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Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,796

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,652 (#109 most common name, -66.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,220 (#25 most common name)

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#29. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning "sole ruler".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,194

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,619 (#157 most common name, -76.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,242 (#29 most common name)

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#28. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning "magnificent".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,756

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,112 (#94 (tie) most common name, -65.0% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,135 (#22 most common name)

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#27. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to deliver".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,792

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 6,707 (#58 most common name, -43.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,862 (#79 most common name)

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#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "high mountain".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,891

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,146 (#40 most common name, -31.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,372 (#31 most common name)

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#25. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,097

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,331 (#48 most common name, -39.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,551 (#57 most common name)

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#24. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning "follower Of Christ".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,035

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,027 (#41 most common name, -38.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,058 (#32 most common name)

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#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,179

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,914 (#29 most common name, -32.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,229 (#19 most common name)

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#22. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning "doorkeeper of an inn" or "owner of a tavern".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,270

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,326 (#180 most common name, -82.5% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,308 (#9 most common name)

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#21. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning "victory of the people".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,581

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,112 (#94 (tie) most common name, -69.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,326 (#6 most common name)

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#20. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God remembers".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,355

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,687 (#152 most common name, -81.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,280 (#16 most common name)

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#19. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning "little king" or "illustrious".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,739

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5,724 (#70 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,240 (#14 most common name)

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#18. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,790

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,959 (#18 most common name, -25.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,818 (#18 most common name)

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#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,938

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 4,577 (#81 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,454 (#20 most common name)

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#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,139

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,286 (#36 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,738 (#10 most common name)

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#15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,818

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,199 (#51 most common name, -57.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,929 (#7 most common name)

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#14. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,108

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,271 (#16 most common name, -34.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,962 (#13 most common name)

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#13. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning "righteous".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,199

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,710 (#149 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,128 (#17 most common name)

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#12. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God is gracious".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,986

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,718 (#45 most common name, -57.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,766 (#52 most common name)

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#11. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning "beacon hill" or "crow".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,339

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,499 (#115 most common name, -80.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,415 (#11 most common name)

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#10. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God has given".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,999

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 7,017 (#54 most common name, -63.1% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,500 (#21 most common name)

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#9. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,591

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,731 (#31 most common name, -55.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,147 (#15 most common name)

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#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,260

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13,088 (#6 most common name, -38.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,345 (#8 most common name)

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#7. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,956

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,358 (#14 most common name, -48.3% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,712 (#12 most common name)

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#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,105

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,580 (#13 most common name, -47.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,410 (#5 most common name)

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#5. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,994

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,591 (#11 most common name, -49.6% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,673 (#3 most common name)

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#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,439

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,273 (#37 most common name, -68.7% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,184 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning "God will increase".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 27,383

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11,940 (#9 most common name, -56.4% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,883 (#37 most common name)

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#2. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning "Christ-bearer".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,439

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8,784 (#30 most common name, -70.2% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,280 (#2 most common name)

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#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Texas

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,542

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 10,424 (#19 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 90s)

National:

- Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,451 (#1 most common name)