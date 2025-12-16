Most expensive homes for sale in Sherman

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes for sale in Port St. Lucie from realtor.com. (scarp577 // Shutterstock/scarp577 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Sherman listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

#1. 1400 S Gribble St, Sherman
- Price: $5,130,000
- 2 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 24,291
- Price per square foot: $211
- Lot size: 9.4 acres
- Days on market: 138 days (-$270,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#2. 4251 Refuge Rd, Sherman
- Price: $2,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,565
- Price per square foot: $547
- Lot size: 20.7 acres
- Days on market: 145 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#3. 738 Campground Rd, Sherman
- Price: $2,398,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,284
- Price per square foot: $1,049
- Lot size: 49.5 acres
- Days on market: 175 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#4. 5555 Wright Rd, Sherman
- Price: $1,975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,175
- Price per square foot: $908
- Lot size: 51.9 acres
- Days on market: 593 days (-$125,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#5. 262 Pecan Valley Ct, Sherman
- Price: $1,800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 2,775
- Price per square foot: $648
- Lot size: 40.6 acres
- Days on market: 417 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#6. 2546 Luella Rd, Sherman
- Price: $1,500,000
- 1 bedrooms, 1 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,587
- Price per square foot: $418
- Lot size: 27.9 acres
- Days on market: 1 day
- View listing on realtor.com

#7. 362 Woodland Hills Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,490,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,711
- Price per square foot: $260
- Lot size: 5.1 acres
- Days on market: 33 days
- View listing on realtor.com

#8. 2910 Wellington Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,445,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,679
- Price per square foot: $308
- Lot size: 3.2 acres
- Days on market: 278 days (-$4,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#9. 1420 W Shepherd Dr, Sherman
- Price: $1,275,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,115
- Price per square foot: $409
- Lot size: 11.2 acres
- Days on market: 192 days (-$7,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com

#10. 320 Tate Cir, Sherman
- Price: $1,275,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,348
- Price per square foot: $380
- Lot size: 8.3 acres
- Days on market: 0:00:00
- View listing on realtor.com

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!