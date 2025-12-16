Most expensive homes for sale in San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in San Antonio listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 317 Limestone Creek Rd, Hill Country Village
- Price: $8,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,000
- Price per square foot: $772
- Lot size: 10.1 acres
- Days on market: 94 days
#2. 136 S Tower Dr, San Antonio
- Price: $5,950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 11,896
- Price per square foot: $500
- Lot size: 3.7 acres
- Days on market: 30 days
#3. 424 Ivy Ln, San Antonio
- Price: $5,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,577
- Price per square foot: $670
- Lot size: 2.1 acres
- Days on market: 173 days (-$250,000 price reduction since listing)
#4. 27481 Smithson Valley Rd, San Antonio
- Price: $5,600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 9,339
- Price per square foot: $599
- Lot size: 16.7 acres
- Days on market: 266 days
#5. 4242 Broadway Apt 2002, San Antonio
- Price: $5,200,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,206
- Price per square foot: $998
- Days on market: 60 days
#6. 4242 Broadway Apt 2001, San Antonio
- Price: $5,100,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,936
- Price per square foot: $1,033
- Days on market: 26 days
#7. 9469 Canyon Mist, San Antonio
- Price: $4,900,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 10,280
- Price per square foot: $476
- Lot size: 10.0 acres
- Days on market: 417 days (-$99,000 price reduction since listing)
#8. 116 Whittingham Rd, Shavano Park
- Price: $4,850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 7,596
- Price per square foot: $638
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 27 days
#9. 21511 Privada Avila, San Antonio
- Price: $4,650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,832
- Price per square foot: $680
- Lot size: 1.0 acres
- Days on market: 53 days
#10. 24209 Scenic Loop Rd, San Antonio
- Price: $4,595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,732
- Price per square foot: $971
- Lot size: 10.8 acres
- Days on market: 61 days
