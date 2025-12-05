Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Texas

using data from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Texas using data from a report released by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in August 2025. Duck and goose species are ranked by the estimated 2024 hunting harvest in Texas.

In 2024 Texas had the largest estimated harvest of all states for 2 migratory bird species: Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal, Redhead.

#10. Cackling Goose

- Texas: 40,845 (17.3% of national harvest)

- National: 235,793

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Oklahoma: 42,432 (18.0% of national harvest)

--- #2. Texas: 40,845 (17.3%)

--- #3. Kansas: 39,943 (16.9%)

--- #4. Colorado: 25,299 (10.7%)

--- #5. California: 24,115 (10.2%)

#9. Ring-necked Duck

- Texas: 43,659 (7.0% of national harvest)

- National: 626,648

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Florida: 140,058 (22.4% of national harvest)

--- #2. Minnesota: 53,061 (8.5%)

--- #3. South Carolina: 44,351 (7.1%)

--- #4. Texas: 43,659 (7.0%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 42,862 (6.8%)

#8. Northern Shoveler

- Texas: 44,386 (8.0% of national harvest)

- National: 558,228

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 148,727 (26.6% of national harvest)

--- #2. Arkansas: 63,117 (11.3%)

--- #3. Louisiana: 57,955 (10.4%)

--- #4. Texas: 44,386 (8.0%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 38,423 (6.9%)

#7. Northern Pintail

- Texas: 45,114 (9.0% of national harvest)

- National: 498,672

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 86,358 (17.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Texas: 45,114 (9.0%)

--- #3. Arkansas: 36,067 (7.2%)

--- #4. North Dakota: 33,384 (6.7%)

--- #5. Louisiana: 30,185 (6.1%)

#6. Wood Duck

- Texas: 62,578 (3.5% of national harvest)

- National: 1.8 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Georgia: 215,316 (12.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 205,256 (11.5%)

--- #3. Arkansas: 175,526 (9.8%)

--- #4. Minnesota: 114,865 (6.4%)

--- #5. Wisconsin: 112,564 (6.3%)

#5. Wigeon

- Texas: 65,124 (8.9% of national harvest)

- National: 734,408

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 156,546 (21.3% of national harvest)

--- #2. Washington: 87,852 (12.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 65,124 (8.9%)

--- #4. Oregon: 48,830 (6.6%)

--- #5. North Dakota: 41,888 (5.7%)

#4. Redhead

- Texas: 73,129 (33.7% of national harvest)

- National: 217,054

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Texas: 73,129 (33.7% of national harvest)

--- #2. North Dakota: 38,108 (17.6%)

--- #3. Michigan: 14,349 (6.6%)

--- #4. Minnesota: 13,567 (6.3%)

--- #5. Wisconsin: 10,676 (4.9%)

#3. Gadwall

- Texas: 147,712 (10.2% of national harvest)

- National: 1.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Arkansas: 295,749 (20.5% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 180,505 (12.5%)

--- #3. Texas: 147,712 (10.2%)

--- #4. Tennessee: 85,775 (5.9%)

--- #5. Oklahoma: 85,682 (5.9%)

#2. Green-winged Teal

- Texas: 219,022 (9.1% of national harvest)

- National: 2.4 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. California: 332,993 (13.9% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 263,211 (11.0%)

--- #3. Texas: 219,022 (9.1%)

--- #4. Arkansas: 209,789 (8.8%)

--- #5. North Carolina: 134,267 (5.6%)

#1. Blue-winged/Cinnamon Teal

- Texas: 298,335 (23.1% of national harvest)

- National: 1.3 million

- States with the largest harvests:

--- #1. Texas: 298,335 (23.1% of national harvest)

--- #2. Louisiana: 295,811 (22.9%)

--- #3. Minnesota: 149,535 (11.6%)

--- #4. North Dakota: 61,729 (4.8%)

--- #5. Kansas: 61,361 (4.8%)