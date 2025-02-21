The most affordable winter getaways for your mental health

Hers ranked 36 locations in the U.S. to find the most affordable winter getaways to boost mental health.

Bitterly cold weather has hit much of the country in early 2025. For many people, that means dreaming of a warmer weekend getaway to chase away those winter blues.

Thankfully, meteorologists are predicting more pleasant temperatures starting this month, making it the perfect time to schedule some out-of-town rest and relaxation.

To help you think outside the box and find the perfect affordable destination, Hers narrowed down the 75 most populous cities in the country to those that average 50 degrees or higher in February. From that list of 36 locations, each one was ranked based on the following data points:

Average high temperature in February: Warmer weather is linked to better moods. One study found that the likelihood of participants being in a bad mood decreased 7% when there was an increase in ambient temperature.

Warmer weather is linked to better moods. One study found that the likelihood of participants being in a bad mood decreased 7% when there was an increase in ambient temperature. Average total rainfall in February: In order to enjoy the warm temperatures, you'll want a lower chance of rain during your trip.

In order to enjoy the warm temperatures, you'll want a lower chance of rain during your trip. Number of day spas: Scheduling some time for self-care can help you relax while on your getaway. More day spas in your destination city means an easier chance of getting a reservation in your budget.

Scheduling some time for self-care can help you relax while on your getaway. More day spas in your destination city means an easier chance of getting a reservation in your budget. Average massage price: Speaking of costs, Hers looked at average massage prices in each city to keep expenses as low as possible.

Speaking of costs, Hers looked at average massage prices in each city to keep expenses as low as possible. Average hotel prices: Hers also looked at nightly averages for hotel prices in order to keep a last-minute trip budget friendly.

Ready to explore some of the top seasonal destinations in the country? Here are the 10 best U.S. winter getaways for a mental health refresh on a budget.

The 10 Best Affordable Winter Getaways for Your Mental Health

Hers' list of the top 10 places for the most affordable winter getaway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Hers

Key Findings

Cities in Texas, Florida, and California dominate the top of the list thanks to mild winter temperatures and low rainfall.

of the list thanks to mild winter temperatures and low rainfall. Higher rainfall and cooler temperatures keep Nashville, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge at the bottom of the list .

. Larger cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, and San Antonio fall in the bottom half of the list, largely due to higher hotel and spa prices, while Houston and San Diego rank in the middle.

Winter Getaways: Trends and Insights

Curious how the list shakes out based on each specific data point? Here's a breakdown based on weather and budget data.

Which Cities Have the Warmest Temperatures in February?

If temperature is important to you, check out the cities with the warmest weather in the country.

Warmest February temperatures

McAllen, Texas (75°)

Honolulu, Hawaii (74.7°)

Tampa, Florida (73°)

Cooler February temperatures

Nashville, Tennessee (50.4°)

Columbia, South Carolina and Tulsa, Oklahoma (51.1°)

Sacramento, California (52.3°)

Which Cities Have the Least Rainfall in February?

Whether you're hoping for a clear day or dream of reading in a cozy coffee shop on a rainy day, here are the cities with the least and most rainfall in February.

Least rainfall in February

San Francisco, California (0.01 inches)

San Diego, California (0.15 inches)

El Paso, Texas (0.46 inches)

Most rainfall in February

New Orleans, Louisiana (5.83 inches)

Los Angeles, California (5.07 inches)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana (5.04 inches)

Which Cities Have the Most Day Spas?

Get the spa reservation you want by prioritizing a destination with more options available.

Most day spas

Los Angeles, California (1,456)

Miami, Florida (910)

Dallas, Texas (820)

Fewest day spas

Bakersfield, California (25)

McAllen, Texas (40)

Lakeland, Florida (43)

Which Cities Have the Least Expensive Average Nightly Hotel Rates?

Here are the least and most expensive average nightly hotel rates so you can find a getaway within the right price range for you.

Least expensive average nightly hotel rates

McAllen, Texas ($125)

Fresno, California and Riverside, California ($147)

Bakersfield, California ($150)

Most expensive average nightly hotel rates

Las Vegas, Nevada ($764)

Honolulu, Hawaii ($563)

Charleston, South Carolina ($531)

Which Cities Have the Least Expensive Average Massage Rates?

Here are the cities with the least and most expensive massage rates, based on sessions between 50 and 60 minutes.

Least expensive average massage rates

Bakersfield, California ($68)

Lakeland, Florida ($73)

McAllen, Texas and North Port, Florida ($88)

Most expensive average massage rates

Miami, Florida ($208)

Orlando, Florida ($200)

Dallas, Texas ($197)

Winter Getaways for Mental Health, Ranked From Best to Worst

Ready for some warm weather inspiration? Here's our full list ranked from best to worst out of 36 U.S. cities that average February temperatures of 50 degrees or warmer.

1. McAllen, Texas

2. Riverside, California

3. Cape Coral, Florida

4. North Port, Florida

5. San Jose, California

6. Bakersfield, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona (tied)

9. Lakeland, Florida

10. Oxnard, California

11. Miami, Florida

12. Fresno, California

13. El Paso, Texas; San Diego, California; and Tampa, Florida (tied)

16. Houston, Texas

17. Tulsa, Oklahoma

18. Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California (tied)

20. Orlando, Florida

21. Dallas, Texas

22. San Antonio, Texas

23. Greenville, South Carolina

24. Honolulu, Hawaii

25. Las Vegas, Nevada

26. Tucson, Arizona

27. Atlanta, Georgia

28. Sacramento, California

29. Columbia, South Carolina

30. Birmingham, Alabama and Memphis, Tennessee (tied)

32. Los Angeles, California

33. Charleston, South Carolina

34. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

35. New Orleans, Louisiana

36. Nashville, Tennessee

Note: Based on data collected in January 2025. Get the data.

Data and Methodology

This ranking for the best winter getaways started with the 75 most populous metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. From there, Hers narrowed the list down to 36 cities with daytime temperatures that averaged 50 degrees or warmer during February. Finally, Hers ranked those locations based on the following five data points:

Average high temperature in February : Hers pulled the average daily high temperature for the month of February from the National Weather Service.

: Hers pulled the average daily high temperature for the month of February from the National Weather Service. Average total rainfall in February : Hers looked at average precipitation in inches for February based on data from U.S. Climate Data.

: Hers looked at average precipitation in inches for February based on data from U.S. Climate Data. Number of day spas : Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 County Business Patterns report, Hers looked at the number of day spas using NAICS code 812199.

: Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2022 County Business Patterns report, Hers looked at the number of day spas using NAICS code 812199. Average massage price : Hers gathered local spa and wellness data from TripAdvisor, based on the top traveler rankings. From there, the three top-rated businesses in each city were used to calculate the average price of a 50- or 60-minute massage.

: Hers gathered local spa and wellness data from TripAdvisor, based on the top traveler rankings. From there, the three top-rated businesses in each city were used to calculate the average price of a 50- or 60-minute massage. Average hotel prices: Hers looked at the top five traveler-reviewed hotels listed on TripAdvisor for the weekend of February 21 through 23, 2025 and found the average nightly price.

Finally, Hers averaged each city's rankings across five categories to determine the best affordable winter getaways in the U.S.

Tips for Feeling Good Throughout the Winter

Whether you're able to travel or not this winter, you can still prioritize your mental health by incorporating a few key habits into your daily routine.