Morgan Wallen's 'Problem' keeps helping him set records

Morgan Wallen's currently spending his 33rd week in a row atop the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with I'm the Problem, extending an already record-setting run.

Overall, the "20 Cigarettes" hitmaker has logged 219 weeks at #1 on the country albums tally, the most in the chart's 61-year history. That's even more impressive when you consider Morgan only first made it to the pinnacle on Aug. 15, 2020.

2021's Dangerous: The Double Album also holds the record as the project that has spent the most time at #1, racking up a total of 97 weeks. 2023's One Thing at a Time comes in at #2 with 87 weeks.

All totaled, 21 artists have spent at least 50 weeks at the top of the chart, with Garth Brooks previously holding the record with 173 weeks.

From there, Alabama has 125, Willie Nelson has 107 and Taylor Swift wraps up the top five with 101 weeks.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.