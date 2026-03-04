Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Ella Langley & more hit a CMA Triple Play

The Country Music Association will shine a light on songwriters with its Triple Play Awards April 13 in Nashville.

The annual gathering honors tunesmiths who've racked up three #1 hits over a 12-month period.

Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Ella Langley and John Morgan will pick up their first Triple Play Awards in 2026, with ERNEST adding to his collection, as well.

Ashley Gorley lands a 27th Triple Play honor this year.

“Songwriters are the heartbeat of Country Music, and the CMA Triple Play Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the creativity and hard work it takes,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern says.

Andy Albert, Louis Bell, John Byron, Jessie Jo Dillon, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Taylor Phillips and Austin Post complete the roster of 16 recipients.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.