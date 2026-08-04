Morgan Wallen is Still (very much) the Problem and he's got the numbers to prove it

Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem Tour is now one for the history books, after the superstar wrapped his latest series of concerts Saturday in Philadelphia. He sold out all 23 shows in a dozen different stadiums.

More than a year after its debut, the tour's inspiration now returns to #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart, as I'm the Problem spends its 14th nonconsecutive week at the top. It's never left the top 10 since its release.

Meanwhile, Morgan's new song, "Been By Now," just debuted at #2 on the all-genre Hot 100, while "Don't We" is spending its second week atop the country airplay charts.

If that's not enough, "You Proof" was just certified Diamond, signifying 10 million in sales. It's Morgan's sixth Diamond-selling single, the most of any country artist.

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