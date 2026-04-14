Morgan Wallen, Ella Langley & Megan Moroney pick up all-genre noms at the AMAs

Morgan Wallen and Ella Langley picked up some major all-genre nominations going into the 52nd American Music Awards, which take place on Memorial Day, May 25, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas.

Morgan is up for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, who's the most-nominated artist this year, with eight chances to win. He's also up for album for I'm the Problem and collaboration for "What I Want" with Tate McRae.

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug show up in the collab category, too, for "All the Way," alongside Shaboozey and Jelly Roll's "Amen."

Morgan and Ella compete against each other for song of the year for "I'm the Problem" and "Choosin' Texas," which vies for song of the summer, as well. Ella could also take home the new artist trophy.

Megan Moroney gets recognized in the breakout tour category for her Am I Okay? trek, too.

Here's a rundown of the country categories at the AMAs, with fan voting now open for the CBS/Paramount+ show hosted by Queen Latifah:



Best Male Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Riley Green

Shaboozey



Best Female Country Artist

Ella Langley

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert



Best Country Duo or Group

Brooks & Dunn

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Treaty Oak Revival

Zac Brown Band



Breakthrough Country Artist

Sam Barber

Tucker Wetmore

Zach Top



Best Country Song

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman – "All The Way"

Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

Morgan Wallen – "Just In Case"

Russell Dickerson – "Happen To Me"

Shaboozey – "Good News"



Best Country Album

BigXthaPlug – I Hope You're Happy

Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

Morgan Wallen – I'm The Problem

Sam Barber – Restless Mind

Tucker Wetmore – What Not To

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