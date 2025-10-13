Morgan Evans' 'Steel Town' started with a 'Beer Back Home'

Morgan Evans is back with his first single in two years, "Beer Back Home," and a new album to match.

The Newcastle, Australia, native headed Down Under for inspiration.

"I had to get out of this town. I needed something real. Old mates, familiar places, and salt water,” Morgan says. “I reconnected with where I came from, who I was, who I want to be. This record is a journey, and it all started with a beer back home."

Steel Town, the sophomore album from the "Kiss Somebody" hitmaker, is set to arrive March 20, 2026.

Here's the complete track listing for Morgan Evans' Steel Town:

"Steel Town"

"Beer Back Home"

"Two Broken Hearts (feat. Laci Kaye Booth)"

"Another Drink Coming"

"Back To Country (feat. William Barton)"

"Land I Love"

"Forgiving You For Me"

"Letting You Go"

"She Talks About Texas"

"The Farm"

"Settle It Down"

