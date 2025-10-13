Morgan Evans' 'Steel Town' started with a 'Beer Back Home'

Morgan Evans' 'Steel Town' (Virgin Music Group)
By Stephen Hubbard

Morgan Evans is back with his first single in two years, "Beer Back Home," and a new album to match. 

The Newcastle, Australia, native headed Down Under for inspiration. 
"I had to get out of this town. I needed something real. Old mates, familiar places, and salt water,” Morgan says. “I reconnected with where I came from, who I was, who I want to be. This record is a journey, and it all started with a beer back home."

Steel Town, the sophomore album from the "Kiss Somebody" hitmaker, is set to arrive March 20, 2026.

Here's the complete track listing for Morgan Evans' Steel Town
"Steel Town"
"Beer Back Home"
"Two Broken Hearts (feat. Laci Kaye Booth)"
"Another Drink Coming"
"Back To Country (feat. William Barton)"
"Land I Love"
"Forgiving You For Me"
"Letting You Go"
"She Talks About Texas"
"The Farm"
"Settle It Down"

