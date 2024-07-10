Mitchell Tenpenny announces new album, 'The 3rd'

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Mitchell Tenpenny has announced his forthcoming new album, The 3rd, arriving Sept. 20.

The project will include earlier releases "Bigger Mistakes," "Breaking My Heart," Mitchell's cover of Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" and his new single, "Not Today," which hits country radio on Monday.

Mitchell shared the news via social media on Wednesday alongside The 3rd's album cover and a graphic of its track list.

Mitchell's latest album is 2022's This Is The Heavy, which spawned the singles "Truth About You" and "Bucket List."

The next preview of The 3rd is the title track, which will arrive with a music video on Friday.

While you wait, presave The 3rd now to hear the album as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!