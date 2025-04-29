Miranda Lambert's ready for Ladies Night on 'American Idol'

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

It'll be Ladies Night this Sunday on American Idol, and Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood are inviting one of their contemporaries to lead the way: Miranda Lambert.

Miranda will be the mentor on this episode, and she'll also perform the title track of her debut album, Kerosene, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

Luke, Carrie, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will also continue the task of narrowing the Top 10 down to the Top 8. You can watch the two-hour live show Sunday, May 4, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

