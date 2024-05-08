Miranda Lambert hopes new Epiphone guitar inspires dream-chasing young girls

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Epiphone to create a new guitar called Miranda Lambert Bluebird Studio.



The bluebonnet-colored instrument is a variation on the Epiphone's iconic Hummingbird acoustic guitar and features a square shoulder layered mahogany body, solid Sitka spruce top, gloss finish and custom Bluebird pickguard inspired by her 2020 hit, according to Epiphone.



It follows her Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird guitar, which hit stores in 2023.



"My hope is that the release of the Epiphone Bluebird Studio with a more approachable price point will make it possible for young girls and women in general to get their hands on one," Miranda shares in a press release. "If it makes it more accessible and achievable for girls to chase their dreams, then it's a win in my book."



Of the new guitar's design, the country star explains, "Bluebonnets are the Texas state flower and whether you're from Texas like me or not, they're just magical. The design was created by Codey Allen at Gibson after I gave some direction for the visual. The idea was based on my song, 'Bluebird,' and she did a beautiful job creating the artwork."



"The combination of the stunning blue color and the pickguard with bluebirds, bluebonnets, and pops of green ended up such a beautiful result," Miranda adds.



To purchase the guitar at a store near you, visit Epiphone's website.

Miranda's new single, "Wranglers," is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

