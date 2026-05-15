Miranda Lambert will be ready to cook, since she's bringing 'Crisco' to the ACMs

Miranda Lambert's new tune, "Crisco," expands on the sound of her previous duet with Chris Stapleton, "A Song to Sing," with a new groove described as Urban Cowboy meets Saturday Night Fever.

“We wanted something that feels familiar but also fresh, which is really hard to do,” Miranda says. “We leaned into all the things I grew up loving about country music – Glen Campbell, Kenny and Dolly; very ’70s and ’80s."

"It’s a fun mix of all these sides of country music that I’ve never fully explored before," she adds, "even down to using strings in a bigger way. I almost can’t believe I’ve made this many records without really going there, but it was magical to hear how much strings can transform a song."

Miranda will perform "Crisco" for the first time during Sunday's 61st Academy of Country Music Awards on Prime Video.

Already the winningest artist in ACM history, Miranda goes into the night with nominations for female artist, song for "A Song to Sing," song and single for co-writing and co-producing Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas," and music event for both "A Song to Sing" with Stapleton, and "Trailblazer" with Reba McEntire and Lainey Wilson.

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