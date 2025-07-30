Miranda Lambert raises $300K and counting to help with July floods

Miranda Lambert's raised more than $300,000 to help victims of the July floods in Texas, New Mexico and New Jersey.

The money's gone to help more than 20 animal shelters and supporting organizations through her MuttNation Relief for Rescues Fund.

“Texas is my home state and the tragedy that took so many lives — and forever changed so many others — left me without words to express my heartbreak," she says. "All I knew was that I wanted to help.”

"We started the fund so we could immediately respond to the needs of animal shelters and rescues after a natural disaster, and it’s always incredible to see it in action during times like this," she continues. "A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to make that possible.”

Miranda's efforts don't end there. Aug. 17 she's co-hosting an all-star benefit at Austin's Moody Center with Parker McCollum. Texas natives Cody Johnson, Kelly Clarkson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Matthew McConaughey and more are set to join her.

