Midland's 'Up in Texas' and all over on the Stages Tour

Midland's adding six new headlining dates to their Stages Tour, as the band expands their schedule while playing dates with Kacey Musgraves and Clint Black.

Their next gig, however, is a sold-out July 14 conversation at the Grammy Museum in LA.

From there, they head to Bakersfield, California, for a show on the 16th. Their 2026 dates continue through Nov. 14 in Waco.

Along the way, they'll play seven dates opening for Kacey Musgraves starting Aug. 20 in Chicago. Their co-headlining concerts with Clint Black crank up Oct. 8 in Charlotte.

He collabs with the trio on "Up in Texas" from their new Stages album.

Meanwhile, Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson and Cameron Daddy have just launched their Midlanderos fan club app.

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