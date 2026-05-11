Meghan Patrick will come off the road in June as she awaits her first child

After she finishes her May dates, Meghan Patrick is canceling the rest of her 2026 shows to focus on the upcoming birth of her first child with husband Mitchell Tenpenny.

"This is hard to say, but I need to be honest with myself and with y'all… I was wrong," she begins on Instagram. "When I found out I was pregnant, my first thought after the excitement was, 'How is this going to affect my career?' I was determined not to slow down."

"I thought I had to prove that pregnancy wouldn't change anything and that I could push through no matter what," she continues. "But over the last few weeks, after a lot of conversations with my doctor, my family, my team and Mitchell, I've realized I was wrong to think that I had anything to prove. More importantly, I've realized my health and my baby girl's well-being have to come first."

Meghan's much-wanted pregnancy happened to come at the same time the Canadian native was experiencing her biggest success in the States so far, as "Golden Child" became a top-20 hit.

"A lot of this tour was booked before I knew I was pregnant, and before I understood just how physically and mentally difficult this season would be," she goes on. "Between complications, hospital visits, exhaustion, and the anxiety that comes with experiencing a previous miscarriage, I've had to take a hard look at what's truly important right now."

Meghan has three more May dates before she starts her break from the road. Fans with tickets can get a refund at the point of purchase.

In the meantime, the mother-to-be plans to keep writing and making music, with an eye toward rescheduling her canceled Golden Child shows when she's able.

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