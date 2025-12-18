Meghan Patrick plans first US headlining tour in 2026

Meghan Patrick will set out on The Golden Child Tour in 2026, after wrapping her most successful year yet.

“2025 was one of the best years of my life, filled with unforgettable moments and career milestones," she reflects.

That includes raising nearly $23,000 for YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee's Domestic Violence Services Program with her third annual October benefit at The Nashville Palace.

"I wrapped up the year touring Canada opening for Brad Paisley," she continues. "Every show was electric, and singing 'Whiskey Lullaby' with Brad each night was a true career highlight I'll never forget."

"To top it off, 'Golden Child' reached the Top 20 at US Country radio, my first-ever Top 20 in America. I can't wait to release Golden Child (The Final Chapter) in January, headline my first U.S. tour, and bring the full MFP experience on the road. 2025 will be hard to top," she adds, "but 2026 is already shaping up to be even better."

Meghan's expanded album drops Jan. 9, before she kicks off The Golden Child Tour Feb. 19 in Plain City, Ohio, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Louisville and San Diego.

