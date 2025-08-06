Megan Moroney's secret for staying sane amid whirlwind career

Megan Moroney (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Stephen Hubbard

How do you stay sane while having a whirlwind country music career? 

For Megan Moroney, it means bringing loved ones from back home in Georgia along for the ride. 

"To stay grounded and focused, I just surround myself with my family and friends as much as I can. I always have them out on the road with me. They're here now," she said earlier this summer before her CMA Fest performance. "My whole family's in town."
"I call my mom a lot," she continues. "My mom keeps me sane and grounded. And then I've had the same friends that I've had since college and even before that. So it's just, I feel [like] the same me, even though my life is a lot crazier."
So crazy, in fact, that the CMA new artist of the year happens to have two songs on the chart right now, "You Had to Be There" with Kenny Chesney and "6 Months Later."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!