Megan Moroney's playing doctor and she's here with your 'Medicine'

"Beautiful Things" is Megan Moroney's latest hit to float down from Cloud 9 and ascend to the top five of the country radio charts.

But if you look at the other end of the ranking, there's another track from her latest album that's just beginning its climb.

"Medicine" comes with a bit of a warning: If you're a man who's ever treated a woman badly, Dr. Moroney will see you now.

"'Medicine' is a song I wrote with some of my favorite people about giving a guy a taste of their own medicine," Megan explains. "I just find it hilarious that anytime I've ever treated a guy like 10 percent of how they've mistreated me, they freak out. And so this song is just kind of giving them a taste of their medicine."

"And it's a fun honky-tonk song, and I hope that I will see all of y'all line dancing to this one very soon," she adds.

Megan swings by Summerfest in Milwaukee on Thursday, before a Friday stop in Grand Rapids. On Saturday, she plays Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

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