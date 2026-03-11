Megan Moroney & Zac Brown Band add music to March Madness

Megan Moroney, Zac Brown Band and BRELAND are getting in on the March Madness action.

While they won't be playing basketball, they will be playing the 2026 March Madness Music Festival, which will take over American Legion Mall in Indianapolis April 3-5.

Rock band Twenty One Pilots will kick off the music April 3, before BRELAND and Zac Brown Band take the Coca-Cola Live! stage on April 4.

Megan's set to play the Capital One JamFest stage on April 5, with more talent yet to be announced.

You can find out more about the free festival at NCAA.com, where you'll also be able to livestream all the performances.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.