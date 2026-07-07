Megan Moroney takes another 'Cloud 9' trip to the top with 'Beautiful Things'

Megan Moroney's adding to her collection of "Beautiful Things" as the song with the same name rises to #1.
This is the Georgia native's fourth trip to the top of the Mediabase chart, following "Tennessee Orange," "Am I Okay?" and "6 Months Later."
Her latest record, Cloud 9, also debuted atop the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart in March.
Up next, Megan's giving radio a dose of "Medicine," which has already started its chart climb.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Cloud 9 Tour plays its second night at Boston's TD Garden.
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