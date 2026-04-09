Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson lead 61st ACM noms

Just as they did at last November's CMA Awards, the women of country lead the nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, with Megan Moroney coming out on top with nine nods. Miranda Lambert follows closely behind with eight, while Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson each have seven.

Chris Stapleton is this year's most-nominated male artist with six, while Zach Top has five.

Here's the complete list of contenders for the 61st ACMs, which stream live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas May 17 on Prime Video:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top

Cherry Valley - Carter Faith

Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) - Riley Green

I'm The Problem - Morgan Wallen

Parker McCollum - Parker McCollum

SONG OF THE YEAR

"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure)

"Am I Okay?" - Megan Moroney (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon)

"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley (Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)

"I Never Lie" - Zach Top (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols)

"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg)

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"6 Months Later" - Megan Moroney

"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley

"I Never Lie" - Zach Top

"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson

"The Fall" - Cody Johnson

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

"Amen" - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

"Don't Mind If I Do" - Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

"Trailblazer" - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

"You Had To Be There" - Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

"6 Months Later" - Megan Moroney

"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

"Cuckoo" - Stephen Wilson, Jr.

"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson

"The Fall" - Cody Johnson

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

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