Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson lead 61st ACM noms

Just as they did at last November's CMA Awards, the women of country lead the nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, with Megan Moroney coming out on top with nine nods. Miranda Lambert follows closely behind with eight, while Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson each have seven.
Chris Stapleton is this year's most-nominated male artist with six, while Zach Top has five.
Here's the complete list of contenders for the 61st ACMs, which stream live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas May 17 on Prime Video:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Megan Moroney
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
GROUP OF THE YEAR
49 Winchester
Flatland Cavalry
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Avery Anna
Mackenzie Carpenter
Dasha
Caroline Jones
Emily Ann Roberts
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gavin Adcock
Vincent Mason
Shaboozey
Hudson Westbrook
Tucker Wetmore
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ain't In It For My Health - Zach Top
Cherry Valley - Carter Faith
Don't Mind If I Do (Deluxe) - Riley Green
I'm The Problem - Morgan Wallen
Parker McCollum - Parker McCollum
SONG OF THE YEAR
"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure)
"Am I Okay?" - Megan Moroney (Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon)
"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley (Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)
"I Never Lie" - Zach Top (Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols)
"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson (Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg)
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
"6 Months Later" - Megan Moroney
"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley
"I Never Lie" - Zach Top
"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson
"The Fall" - Cody Johnson
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
"Amen" - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
"Don't Mind If I Do" - Riley Green feat. Ella Langley
"Trailblazer" - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
"You Had To Be There" - Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
"6 Months Later" - Megan Moroney
"A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton
"Cuckoo" - Stephen Wilson, Jr.
"Somewhere Over Laredo" - Lainey Wilson
"The Fall" - Cody Johnson
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Charlie Handsome
Chase McGill
Blake Pendergrass
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Riley Green
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Morgan Wallen
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