Megan Moroney honored by Alicia Keys in LA, says 'I can’t believe [she] knows who I am'

Megan Moroney and Alicia Keys attend She Is The Music's Sharing The Spotlight, Feb. 18, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Megan Moroney was honored Wednesday in LA at the Women Sharing The Spotlight event organized by She Is the Music, an organization co-founded by Alicia Keys to increase the number of women working in music.

According to Rolling Stone, when Megan hit the podium to accept her Artist Spotlight Award, she said, "I'm not even gonna play with y'all. I can't believe Alicia Keys knows who I am." The award not only honored Megan's success but that of her all-female team.

"I'm inspired every time I get to be in a room with bada** women who change the game every day, who do things their own way, and who don't take no for an answer," Megan said, according to Rolling Stone.

She went on to say, "I think sometimes we’re taught, subtly or not, that there’s only room for a few women at the top. But music and creating art isn’t a competition for oxygen. I’m positive that when one of us wins, it stretches the ceiling higher for the next girl watching.”

Megan's new album Cloud 9 is out on Friday.

