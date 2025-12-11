For Megan Moroney, 'All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy,' a crustacean & a chocolate chip cookie

By Stephen Hubbard

Megan Moroney's top yuletide moments involve a classic movie, a sweet treat and a saltwater crustacean.

"I think my favorite Christmas tradition is Christmas Eve, my whole family and I, my dad makes us watch It's a Wonderful Life, the black-and-white version, every single year," she says. "And he makes chocolate chip cookies."

"And then on Christmas Day, we have lobster," she adds.

For lots of Megan Moroney fans, listening to her Christmas EP, which came out in 2024, is a new tradition. The three-track Blue Christmas ...duh features her cover of the Elvis Presley classic, plus two originals, "Christmas Morning" and "All I Want for Christmas Is a Cowboy," which she performed on this year's CMA Country Christmas special.

If you missed the ABC special, you can now stream it on Hulu.

