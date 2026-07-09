'McArthur' minus Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw and Eric Church: See HARDY's solo take on tour

When HARDY decided to release "McArthur" as his latest radio single, no doubt he was well aware it had a built-in problem: With three superstars on the song, the odds were zero to none he'd ever be able to assemble Tim McGraw, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen to perform it on the road.

So how's he handling it? Now you can check it out yourself.

"Playing 'McArthur' alone on stage has become such a special moment on the COUNTRY! COUNTRY! tour," HARDY wrote on his socials. "Thought we should make a video of it. Head to YouTube now to watch 'McArthur (Live From Tour).'"

On July 25, fans in Ann Arbor, Michigan, could potentially see a nonsolo take on the top-15 hit, since HARDY's playing Michigan Stadium on Morgan's tour.

Aside from that, "McArthur" seems tailor-made for HARDY, Tim, Eric and Morgan to perform it on an awards show.

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