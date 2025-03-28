Maren Morris gives fans a taste of 'DREAMSICLE'

Maren Morris has released new music.

On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning singer unveiled her newest song, "carry me through," which is from her upcoming album, DREAMSICLE.

The song, a stripped-back ballad, "reflects on navigating a dark place and finding the strength to pull herself out," according to a press release.

A music video for the song also illustrated the message, with Morris' world going from black and white to color.

In the song, which was produced by Greg Kurstin, Morris sings, "I know tomorrow's gonna come/ preaching to a choir of one/ it's taking me a while/ I'll get there soon/ yeah, I got friends around/ plenty of hands held out/ but I'm still the one who has to choose/ to carry me through."

In a quote shared in the press release, Morris said the song was "written in early 2023 before a lot of things went down."

She added, "I really do think sometimes songs are premonitions. I wanted to address some anxieties I was having but also give myself some peace by saying 'It's not all on you right now. Lean on safe people.' Listening to it brings me a little bit of peace, and I hope it does the same for others out there."

Morris' upcoming album follows her 2022 album Humble Quest and her 2024 EP Intermission.

DREAMSICLE will be released May 9. See the track list below:



"lemonade"

"people still show up"

"cry in the car"

"cut!"

"bed no breakfast"

"dreamsicle"

"i hope i never fall in love"

"too good"

"push me over"

"because, of course"

"grand bouquet"

"this is how a woman leaves"

"carry me through"

"holy smoke"

