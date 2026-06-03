Maren Morris gives her 'HERO' a 'Second Wind'

Maren Morris' debut album came out on June 3, 2016, and to mark a decade of music, the "My Church" hitmaker is expanding the collection.

"HERO is officially 10!" she shared on Instagram. "to celebrate, i wanted to share a few pieces from this era that never made it out into the world. two new songs from the vault and four never-before-heard demos."

In addition to the record's original 11 tracks, HERO: A Second Wind includes the new songs "We Can't Be Friends" and "Hard Liquor and Soft Rock," as well as the demos for "Company You Keep," "I Wish I Was" and "Drunk Girls Don't Cry" plus "Sugar," which is out now.

Available as a double vinyl set and CD, the revamped collection comes to streaming June 26, complete with the previously-released bonus songs "Bummin' Cigarettes," "Company You Keep" and "Space."

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