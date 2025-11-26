Luke Combs would perform at the Super Bowl — under these circumstances

Luke Combs performs on ‘The 59th Annual CMA Awards’ live from Nashville, Nov. 19 on ABC and streaming next day on Hulu. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It's been years since a country artist performed during Super Bowl halftime, but Luke Combs says he'd be interested in the gig — under certain circumstances.

During an appearance on the MNF ManningCast, hosted by NFL icons Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, Eli asked Luke if he'd rather perform during a Super Bowl or see his favorite team, the Carolina Panthers, win a Super Bowl.

"That's a big question," Luke replied. "I'd like to perform at the Super Bowl and the Panthers win in the same Super Bowl. Why not both, Eli? Why not both?"

Luke recently teamed with the Panthers to release a special merch collection.

While many country stars have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in recent years — including Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Mickey Guyton, Chris Stapleton, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood — it's been more than 20 years since a country artist did halftime. However, it was only as part of a multiple-artist show, as Shania Twain joined No Doubt and Sting for a performance in 2003.

Prior to that, the last fully country halftime show took place in 1994: The Judds, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt and Clint Black all performed.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.