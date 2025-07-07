Luke Combs is 'back in the saddle' working on a 'comeback song'

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry
By Stephen Hubbard

"I've been waiting on a drummer to kick off a comeback song," Luke Combs sings in a preview of a new track he posted on his socials.

"I really think y’all are gonna like this one," he says of the rhythmic, driving track.

"I'm back in the saddle like some old cowboy, who dug his way out of his grave," he continues as the song shifts to a Western metaphor. "Pulled up his boots, put his pistol on his hip, climbed up and took hold of the rein. Don't worry where I've been, I'm back in the saddle again."

While it's not like Luke has disappeared, it has been more than a year since his last album, Fathers & Sons, came out in June 2024. His most recent solo chart-topper was last year's "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from the Twisters soundtrack. Right now, he has a hit with "Backup Plan" with Bailey Zimmerman.

There's no word on when the new music Luke's working on could arrive.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

