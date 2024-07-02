Luke Bryan's family has heard his new album and wife Caroline has two favorites

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Luke Bryan's family has already heard his upcoming new album, even though not much is known about it yet.

"What's interesting is that, you know, everybody in my family gets to hear my whole album that I'm working on. So people put in their votes for the songs, and Caroline loved ('Love You, Miss You, Mean It') and she really loves another (unreleased) one," Luke tells ABC Audio.

It's no surprise that, like Luke, Caroline loves "Love You, Miss You, Mean It." After all, it's like their romantic journey in a nutshell.

"I think the story does have a lot of parallels that mirror our relationship," he says. "I mean, it's a lot of similarities, and I think a lot of couples out there have had that experience where they fall in love early and they're like, 'Oh, I kind of got to go live a little bit,' and then they circle back." 

You can watch the "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" story come to life in its slice-of-life music video, out now on YouTube.

To catch Luke on his ongoing Mind of a Country Boy Tour, head to lukebryan.com.

