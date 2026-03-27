Luke Bryan's 'Country and She Knows It" is tailor-made for the concert crowd

Luke Bryan's long-awaited new radio single, "Country and She Knows It," has finally arrived.

It's the follow-up to "Country Song Came On," which topped the chart in August 2025.

“As I gear up for touring season and summer, I really wanted to focus on releasing a song that felt fun and energetic and the moment the writers sent this one I knew it was it,” Luke says. “I have always tried to have the mindset to wake up and approach every day as a good day so being able to share that way of life through my music is something I am honestly grateful for."

"Can’t wait to look out and see the crowds out of their seat and bonus if a little dancing is going on," he adds.

"Country and She Knows It" follows "Word on the Street," which came out in February and is the name of his upcoming tour, which kicks off May 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Monday on American Idol, Luke and fellow judge Lionel Richie will open the "Songs of Faith"-themed live show with "Jesus Is Love," while Carrie Underwood will do her now-classic version of "How Great Thou Art."

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