Luke Bryan demonstrates what happens when a 'Country Song Came On'

Luke Bryan's keeping it pretty simple in his new video for "Country Song Came On."

Shot in Nashville, the clip starts with Luke singing his top-25 hit in a smoky spotlight in what initially appears to be a barn. As the song continues, you start to see couples on a dance floor, with the setting seeming more and more like a honky-tonk.

Kate Rentz directed the video for the Mind of a Country Boy track.

Luke kicks off his Country Song Came On Tour May 29 in Bethel, New York, with Farm Tour dates bookending the run.

