Luke Bryan loves changing lives on 'American Idol'

There's no doubt about it: Luke Bryan loves making dreams come true as a judge on American Idol.

Getting to know the contestants' stories is one of his favorite parts, and he even gets a little philosophical about it.

"We get to see kids from all walks of life," Luke says. "And I think we have to take them in and embrace them, no matter what their life situation is. We just have to embrace them."

However, it ultimately comes down to one thing.

"Are they a singer and are they a star?" Luke asks. "And it's our job to just hopefully change their life. And I feel like we do it from the heart and from a great place, and I love seeing that happen every year."

You can be part of Idol's 2025 journey with Luke, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.