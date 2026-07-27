LOCASH's new EP paves the way for new radio single, 'Talkin Bout'

LOCASH will Let the Country Music Play with their new EP of the same name that arrives Aug. 7.

The five-song set features the title track, their collab with Parmalee that takes Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” and recasts it in the world of Music City.

As well as "Yes," which came out in May, it also boasts their new radio single, "Talkin Bout," plus "I Aint Goin Nowhere" and "Love Always Wins."

It's Preston Brust and Chris Lucas' follow-up to their Bet the Farm album, which features "Hometown Home," one of the top-five hits of the entire year of 2025.

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