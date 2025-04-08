LOCASH locks in fourth #1 with 'Hometown Home'

LOCASH has just locked in the fourth #1 of their career, as "Hometown Home" lands at the top of the country chart.

"Seeing 'Hometown Home' sitting at the top of the Billboard chart has been amazing in ways we couldn't imagine," the duo tells Billboard. "It's our first #1 since we went 'all in' and bet on ourselves and launched our own record label."

"We get to appreciate this #1 on so many levels: as writers, as artists, and as record label executives," Preston Brust and Chris Lucas continue. "This song is so special and so lyrically rich. It's been epic watching it land on people's hearts. It just feels different bringing this #1 HOME."

LOCASH first hit #1 in 2015 with "I Love This Life," following it with "I Know Somebody" in 2016. Their most recent chart-topper came in 2020 with "One Big Country Song."

The duo's fifth studio album, Bet the Farm, drops April 18.

